OFFICIAL: Kaizer Chiefs part ways with one of their midfielders

Kaizer Chiefs are preparing for the upcoming Betway Championship season, and while they continue to sign new contracts, they are also parting ways with certain players.

Details: The club has now officially confirmed that they have mutually parted ways with midfielder Tebogo Potsane.

Quote: “As Kaizer Chiefs continue preparations for the upcoming season, the Club and midfielder Tebogo Potsane have amicably parted ways. We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” the club stated.

Potsane Leaves Amakhosi



As Kaizer Chiefs continue to prepare for the upcoming season, the Club and midfielder Tebogo Potsane have parted ways amicably.



We thank him for his contributions and wish him all the best in the future.#ThankYouPotsane #AmakhosiLife pic.twitter.com/6ggh4bXjJM — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 29, 2025

We also reported that Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is facing a serious risk of losing one of the team’s most promising players ahead of the new season.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs held their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands, but the results there were less than convincing. Head coach Nasreddine Nabi has since responded to the criticism.