Official: Jack Wilshere appointed as new Luton head coach

The England national team legend is beginning a new chapter in his career.

Details: Today, English club Luton announced on their X social media page that 33-year-old Jack Wilshere has been appointed as the new head coach of the team.

The duration of the agreement between the parties has not been disclosed at this time.

Chris Powell, former England international and coach, has also joined Wilshere’s coaching staff.

"The history of this club inspires me. It’s built on belief, unity, and hard work. Recently, the club has shown incredible character both on and off the pitch, and it’s a huge honor for me to take on this responsibility and lead this team into the future. There are so many games left this season, and I can’t wait to get started, make my mark, and help drive this club forward in a positive direction. I want to give Luton fans a team they can be proud of, and that work starts today." Wilshere commented on his appointment.

Previously, Wilshere worked in the youth academies of London’s Arsenal, and also served as assistant head coach at Norwich last season.

At the moment, Luton are 11th in England’s League One.

