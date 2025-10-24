Official: Hakim Ziyech is a new Wydad Casablanca player
The Moroccan star has found a new club.
The transfer has been officially completed.
Details: Today, the official page of Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca on social network X announced that 32-year-old winger Hakim Ziyech has officially joined the squad.
Ziyech has signed with Wydad as a free agent, penning a contract until 2027.
Ziyech's last club was Qatar’s Al-Duhail, where he moved at the start of 2025 from Galatasaray, but he left the Qatari side already this summer.
Throughout his career, Ziyech has played for clubs such as Heerenveen, Twente, Ajax, Galatasaray, Chelsea, and Al-Duhail.
Ziyech has also made 64 appearances for the Moroccan national team, scoring 25 goals.
