North African club still hoping to land Mamelodi Sundowns winger

Earlier this year, Mamelodi Sundowns loaned their winger Thembinkosi Lorch to Moroccan giants Wydad. With the end of the loan deal fast approaching, the player is set to return to South Africa. But the North African powerhouse isn't giving up that easily.

Details: According to Unplayable, despite the lack of consensus between the clubs over a permanent transfer, Wydad still hopes to turn the loan into a full transfer.

The Moroccan club remains determined. The terms being demanded by Mamelodi Sundowns have not been disclosed.

Reminder: Lorch was a key player for Wydad at the FIFA Club World Cup, featuring in all three matches and netting one goal. In total, the Bloemfontein native has played 17 games for Wydad, scoring three times. Renowned portal Transfermarkt values the winger at half a million dollars.