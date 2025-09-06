Official: Grêmio announce the signing of Willian
The Brazilian winger returns home
Transfer news Today, 03:11Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/SportsCenterBR/status/1964081890748473709
Details: Brazilian Serie A club Grêmio have officially announced the signing of 37-year-old winger Willian, well-known for his stints with Chelsea, Arsenal, Fulham, Olympiacos, and Shakhtar.
See also: Austria vs Cyprus preview, H2H and probable line-ups – September 6, 2025
The 37-year-old joins Grêmio as a free agent, signing a contract that runs until the end of 2026.
In the last half-season, the Brazilian featured in the Premier League for Fulham, making 11 appearances.
Recall: Webb admits refereeing error in Chelsea vs Fulham match