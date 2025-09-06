Official: Grêmio announce the signing of Willian

The Brazilian winger returns home

Details: Brazilian Serie A club Grêmio have officially announced the signing of 37-year-old winger Willian, well-known for his stints with Chelsea, Arsenal, Fulham, Olympiacos, and Shakhtar.

See also: Austria vs Cyprus preview, H2H and probable line-ups – September 6, 2025

WILLIAN É GRÊMIO! 🇪🇪 Com carreira vitoriosa na Europa, o meia-atacante soma passagens por Shakhtar Donetsk, Chelsea e Arsenal. Duas vezes campeão da Premier League, traz no currículo uma Liga Europa e uma Copa América. Agora, assina com o Imortal até o fim de 2026! Boa sorte!… pic.twitter.com/eg7fj5yLeI — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) September 5, 2025

The 37-year-old joins Grêmio as a free agent, signing a contract that runs until the end of 2026.

In the last half-season, the Brazilian featured in the Premier League for Fulham, making 11 appearances.

Recall: Webb admits refereeing error in Chelsea vs Fulham match