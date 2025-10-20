OFFICIAL: Graham Potter appointed head coach of the Sweden national team

He will aim to lead the team to the World Cup.

Sweden began their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign disastrously, prompting the federation to make a managerial change.

Details: The Swedish Football Association has announced Graham Potter as the new head coach of the national team. His contract runs through the November fixtures and the qualification play-offs scheduled for March 2026, should Sweden advance to that stage.

If Sweden qualify for the World Cup, Potter’s contract will automatically be extended.

Quote: “I’m deeply honoured by this challenge, but at the same time incredibly motivated. Sweden have fantastic players who prove themselves week after week in some of the best leagues in the world. My task will be to create the conditions for us to perform at the highest level as a team and to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer,” said Graham Potter.

For the record, between 2011 and 2018, Potter successfully managed Östersund, leading the club from the lower divisions all the way to European competition.

Graham Potter är herrlandslagets nya förbundskapten 🇸🇪



Reminder: England have secured their spot at the 2026 World Cup, comfortably defeating Latvia 5-0. Thomas Tuchel’s team completed their qualifying campaign without major issues.