Official: Dynamo Kyiv strengthen their squad with Senegalese defender Aliou Thiare

Second signing for the Ukrainian champions.

Although the transfer window has already closed in the top leagues, clubs from less high-profile competitions still have the opportunity to make new signings—and the Ukrainian Premier League is no exception. The reigning champions, Dynamo Kyiv, have just completed their second transfer of the window.

Details: The White-Blues announced the signing of defender Aliou Thiare from French side Le Havre. The transfer fee remains undisclosed, but Transfermarkt estimates the deal at around one million dollars. The 21-year-old Senegalese player has signed a contract with Dynamo until 2029.

Background: Thiare began his football journey in his native Senegal before moving to Le Havre in 2023. However, he never made his debut for the senior team, instead featuring for the reserves and spending last season on loan at Nancy. In France’s third division, Thiare made 29 appearances and provided two assists.

Thiare becomes Dynamo’s second summer signing after the addition of Flamengo youth winger Shola Ugundana. Earlier, the Kyiv club sold striker Vladyslav Vanat to Spanish side Girona.