Dailysports News Football news Official: Danny Röhl appointed as new Rangers head coach

Official: Danny Röhl appointed as new Rangers head coach

The appointment has been officially confirmed.
Football news Today, 12:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Official: Danny Röhl appointed as new Rangers head coach https://www.rangers.co.uk

Rangers have announced a new head coach.

Details: Today, the official website of Scottish side Rangers and their X (Twitter) account confirmed that 36-year-old German Danny Röhl has officially taken over as the team's new head coach.

According to reports, Röhl has signed a contract with Rangers until 2028. The coach commented on his appointment as follows:

It is a huge honor for me to take on the role of head coach at such an incredible club, known all around the world.

I know the start to the season has been tough, but there is still so much for us to achieve across four competitions, and my staff and I will do everything possible to reward our supporters and the club. The expectations here are clear. The fans want results right now—my mentality and experience tell me to think exactly the same way, and I believe in the players that we can achieve this. We have no time to waste, we start right now. I respect this trust and understand that we must instill confidence in the fans by showing it on the pitch from the very beginning.

The expectations are huge, and I relish this challenge because I set high standards for myself and for the team.

Rangers is a club built on traditions of hard work, unity, and success—that's exactly what you'll get from me, and that's what I want my team to represent for all of you.

I am looking forward to meeting the squad and getting started ahead of Thursday's away match against Brann."

Previously, Sebastian Röhl worked as an assistant coach at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich, and the German national team. In October 2023, he took on his first head coaching role at Sheffield Wednesday, where he remained until 2025.

Reminder: Played 17 matches. Rangers dismiss their head coach

