Decision made! Danny Rohl arrives in Glasgow to sign contract with Rangers

The Scottish giants have found their new manager.

A major challenge awaits the young German specialist.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social media X, 36-year-old German coach Danny Rohl has arrived in Glasgow today to sign a contract with Scottish side Rangers.

Previously, Rangers parted ways with head coach Russell Martin, who was in charge for just 17 matches and failed to turn the team's fortunes around. Media speculation swirled around potential replacements like Gerrard, Solskjaer, and Muscat, but it is clear the club's management has put their faith in Rohl.

Before this, Sebastian Rohl worked as an assistant coach at Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern, and the German national team. In October 2023, he took on his first head coach role with Sheffield Wednesday, where he remained until 2025.

