Odegaard has equaled the number of goals scored in the EPL with the Arsenal legend

Arsenal faces Burnley away in the 25th round of the Premier League. The Gunners took the lead as early as the 4th minute through the efforts of team captain Martin Odegaard.

For the Norwegian, this goal marked his 28th in the Premier League. With this achievement, the midfielder has reached the same number of goals as another former Arsenal captain - the legendary Patrick Vieira.

Arsenal secured Odegaard's services on loan from Real Madrid in the winter of 2021. Despite initial skepticism from fans, Martin has become a key player for the London-based club. Six months later, the Gunners exercised their option to buy the Norwegian's contract for €35 million.

Last year, the Norwegian midfielder signed a new contract with the Londoners, extending his stay until June 2028.

In the current season, Odegaard, who leads the team as captain, has scored 8 goals and provided 6 assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

