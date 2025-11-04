NPFL Making Steady Progress, Says Elegbeleye

League chairman hails Rivers United’s CAF Champions League feat, promises continued reforms

Gbenga Elegbeleye, the chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), acknowledged the league is "still a work in progress" but insists significant strides have been made. He praised Rivers United's qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage, calling critics of the league “definitely blind to Rivers United’s qualification... after several years of arrested development.”

Elegbeleye highlighted several areas of improvement, noting the league's calendar is now stable and aligned with Europe. He stated, “We finished our season same day as the EPL and La Liga last season. We are now in week 10, same as the EPL and La Liga.”

Financially, the NPFL now has a sponsor, and the league has addressed long-standing issues with officials' payments. "At least we have a stable calendar, and we have succeeded in regular payment of referee entitlements," he said, recalling, "Referees threatened us at the inception of boycotting the league because of over 3 years of unpaid entitlements." He also noted the increased competitiveness, where “Teams are winning away from home almost every match day.”

The chairman stressed the league's focus on infrastructure, saying, "We have consistently banned clubs from unsuitable home grounds." He mentioned impartiality, which led to “banning Sunshine Stars from playing in Akure, despite the fact that the NPFL Chairman hails from same place.”

Elegbeleye also noted the prize money for league winners has consistently increased from N100 million to "N150m and N200m." He concluded by thanking sponsors and the media, promising to “continue to work harder and it can only get better... In a few weeks from now, we will be signing new endorsements...”