“Now We Move On to El Clásico” — Kylian Mbappé on the Win Over Juventus and the Upcoming Clash

Real Madrid defeated Juventus 1–0 in the third round of the UEFA Champions League and are now preparing for their showdown with Barcelona. Kylian Mbappé shared his thoughts on the team’s performance.

Details: On his Instagram page, the French forward wrote that the team keeps progressing and is now turning its attention to El Clásico.

Quote: “Team, we keep moving forward. Let’s continue like this. Now we head to El Clásico. See you, Madridistas,” wrote Mbappé.

Interestingly, Real Madrid’s star forward failed to find the net for the first time in a long while. His impressive scoring streak of 11 consecutive matches came to an end against Juventus.

