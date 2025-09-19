“Now is not the time to talk.” Xabi Alonso comments on Vinícius
Real Madrid are preparing for their next La Liga fixture, and ahead of the match Alonso was asked about Vinícius’ current form.
Details: According to the Spanish coach, it is far too early for discussions. Only five games have been played, with the entire season still ahead.
Quote: “Is Vinícius getting back to his best? I saw him yesterday and, as I’ve already said, now is not the time to talk. You need a bit of intuition in these matters, and we had a brief conversation today. But we’ve only played five league matches this season. The road ahead is long — it’s a marathon until May. We must take it step by step,” Alonso said.
Real Madrid face Espanyol in Matchday 5 of La Liga on Saturday, September 20, with kickoff at 16:15 CET.
