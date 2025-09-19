RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news “Now is not the time to talk.” Xabi Alonso comments on Vinícius

“Now is not the time to talk.” Xabi Alonso comments on Vinícius

Xabi Alonso’s take on Vinícius.
Football news Today, 16:33
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
“Now is not the time to talk.” Xabi Alonso comments on Vinícius Getty Images

Real Madrid are preparing for their next La Liga fixture, and ahead of the match Alonso was asked about Vinícius’ current form.

Details: According to the Spanish coach, it is far too early for discussions. Only five games have been played, with the entire season still ahead.

Quote: “Is Vinícius getting back to his best? I saw him yesterday and, as I’ve already said, now is not the time to talk. You need a bit of intuition in these matters, and we had a brief conversation today. But we’ve only played five league matches this season. The road ahead is long — it’s a marathon until May. We must take it step by step,” Alonso said.

Real Madrid face Espanyol in Matchday 5 of La Liga on Saturday, September 20, with kickoff at 16:15 CET.

Reminder: Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior is well known for his collection of flashy cars, high-end designer fashion, and all the trappings of a glamorous lifestyle. The forward has given fans a glimpse into his world by sharing photos on his Instagram page.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Real Madrid hopes to sign Saliba and is monitoring his negotiations with Arsenal Football news Today, 14:54 Real Madrid hopes to sign Saliba and is monitoring his negotiations with Arsenal
Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid training Football news Today, 10:12 Back in full force. Jude Bellingham shares new photos from Real Madrid training
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Olympique Marseille Video Today, 05:06 A beautiful gesture. Kylian Mbappé gifts his training jacket to a young fan
Vinicius Junior in his home wardrobe Lifestyle Today, 04:17 Luxury. Vinicius shares personal photos from his lavish lifestyle
Real Madrid refuses to back down! The club will appeal to the Administrative Sports Court over Dean Huijsen’s red card Football news Yesterday, 13:01 Real Madrid won't back down! Los Blancos to take Dean Huijsen red card case to the Administrative Sports Court
Raul Asencio of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 09:35 A major scandal is brewing! Asensio to stand trial for distributing sexually explicit video
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores