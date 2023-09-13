RU RU NG NG
Main News Nottingham Forest player disqualified for breaching betting rules

Nottingham Forest player disqualified for breaching betting rules

Football news Today, 15:14
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Nottingham Forest player disqualified for breaching betting rules Photo: https://www.instagram.com/harry_toff/

Nottingham Forest player Harry Toffolo has been banned for betting violations, the BBC reports.

The football player admitted to 375 violations of betting rules. The Football Association of England sentenced the Nottingham Forest defender to a five-month suspension. It will come into effect after the end of the 2024-2025 season. He was also fined £20,956.

Between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017, Toffolo breached the Football Association's rules 375 times, which prohibit players from placing bets or passing on information that could be used for betting. During that period he played for Norwich City, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe.

The association noted that the written reasons for the decisions will be published in due course.

In 2022, Toffolo moved from Huddersfield to Nottingham Forest. The football player played 21 matches during the season and was able to give one goal assist. This season, he appeared on the field only once in four rounds.

It will be recalled that in May, the striker of Brentford and the England national team Ivan Toni was disqualified for eight months after admitting 232 violations of FA betting rules. However, unlike Toffolo's punishment, the ban from football there was immediate.

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Premier League England
Popular news
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news Today, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news Yesterday, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:43 Antony entered the list of players who were announced for the Premier League Football news Today, 15:48 Manchester United have announced that Qualcomm's Snapdragon will be the club's new sponsor Football news Today, 15:14 Nottingham Forest player disqualified for breaching betting rules Football news Today, 14:42 UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the Croatian Football Association Football news Today, 13:52 Financial problems again in Barcelona Football news Today, 13:17 The Polish national team fired the manager Football news Today, 12:35 Handanovic plans to retire after this season Football news Today, 11:53 Cancelo and Felix received a challenge from the management of Barcelona Football news Today, 11:18 Manchester United want to strengthen four positions Football news Today, 10:16 They compiled a rating of the favorites of the UEFA EURO 2024
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Santos vs Cruzeiro prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Coritiba vs Bahia prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023