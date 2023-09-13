Nottingham Forest player disqualified for breaching betting rules

Nottingham Forest player Harry Toffolo has been banned for betting violations, the BBC reports.

The football player admitted to 375 violations of betting rules. The Football Association of England sentenced the Nottingham Forest defender to a five-month suspension. It will come into effect after the end of the 2024-2025 season. He was also fined £20,956.

Between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017, Toffolo breached the Football Association's rules 375 times, which prohibit players from placing bets or passing on information that could be used for betting. During that period he played for Norwich City, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe.

The association noted that the written reasons for the decisions will be published in due course.

In 2022, Toffolo moved from Huddersfield to Nottingham Forest. The football player played 21 matches during the season and was able to give one goal assist. This season, he appeared on the field only once in four rounds.

It will be recalled that in May, the striker of Brentford and the England national team Ivan Toni was disqualified for eight months after admitting 232 violations of FA betting rules. However, unlike Toffolo's punishment, the ban from football there was immediate.