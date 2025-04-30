Nottingham Forest fulfills UEFA requirement for Champions League participation

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 09:15
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Although Nottingham Forest still has some work to do to secure a spot in the Champions League, the club is already laying the groundwork, determined to avoid any trouble with UEFA.

Details: The owner of the Tricky Trees, Evangelos Marinakis, has altered his stake in the club to comply with UEFA’s multi-club ownership regulations. He relinquished his status as a "person with significant control" in the company that manages the club.

He transferred his share to a blind trust, a move that ensures compliance with UEFA rules stipulating that clubs with a common owner cannot compete in the same European competition.

Olympiacos clinched the Greek championship with several rounds to spare, while Nottingham Forest lost all mathematical chances of claiming the title in England. According to current regulations, had Marinakis not changed his stake, priority would have been given to Olympiacos since they finished higher in their domestic league.

Reminder: Chelsea is facing similar issues, as their owner Todd Boehly also owns French side Strasbourg.

