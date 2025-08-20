RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nottingham Forest considers bringing Cash back

A sentimental gesture.
Football news Today, 05:20
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
For the past five years, defender Matty Cash has been plying his trade at Aston Villa, but the Poland international with English roots could be on the verge of a homecoming.

Details: According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest is weighing up the possibility of re-signing the full-back, as it was with the Reds that Cash began his professional career. At this stage, Aston Villa has not received any official inquiry, and Cash remains under contract until 2027. In recent months, there have also been talks about a potential contract extension.

Another option being considered is Manchester City defender Rico Lewis, but a move for him to the City Ground is seen as much more complicated, as it would require a far greater financial outlay. Cash, meanwhile, is viewed as a more attainable target.

Reminder: Cash made 141 appearances for Nottingham Forest, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists. In 2020, he made the switch from Forest to Villa for £14 million plus add-ons.

