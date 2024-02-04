Not the English Premier League. Which league spent the most during the winter transfer window?

The transfer window in Europe's top leagues has already closed, so we can summarize and see which league's clubs spent the most money on acquiring new players.

Clubs from the French Ligue 1 unexpectedly emerged as the leaders in transfer spending during the 2024 winter transfer window among the top 5 European championships. The total expenditure by French teams amounted to £163 million. For the first time since 2019 globally and the first time since 2011 in Europe, the Premier League did not top this list. In January, English clubs spent £112 million on new players.