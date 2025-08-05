Not Real Oviedo. Jović's new club revealed

With his departure from Milan, Luka Jović became a free agent. It seemed likely the Serbian striker would remain in top leagues, albeit with clubs of a lower tier. But Jović has chosen a completely different path.

Details: Greek side AEK has announced the signing of Jović. The club from Athens did not disclose the duration of the contract or any other details regarding the Serbian forward's personal terms in the Greek capital.

Reminder: After competing in the Champions League this season, the former Real Madrid striker will now have to settle for the Conference League—if AEK can qualify. The Athens club is set to play Cyprus’s Aris Limassol in the third qualifying round. Should they advance, AEK will face the winner of Anderlecht vs Sheriff for a spot in the group stage.

There were reports that Jović was in talks with Real Oviedo, and the head coach of La Liga newcomers, Veljko Paunović, called his team a great springboard for Jović, noting that the striker still has plenty to prove in the Spanish championship.