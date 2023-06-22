Norway lose to Switzerland in Euro 2023 U21 match

In the opening match of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship, the Swiss national team defeated the Norwegian team with a score of 2-1.

The victory for the Swiss national team was secured by goals from Dan Ndoye and Kastriot Imeri. Emil Ceide scored the goal for Norway.

In the second round, Norway will play against France, while Switzerland will face Italy. The matches will take place on June 25.

Norway U21 - Switzerland U21 - 1:2 (1:1)

Goals: Ceide, 19 - 1:0, Ndoye, 36 - 1:1, Imeri, 56 - 1:2

Norway: Kristiansen, Sebulonsen, Heggheim, Dalan, Wolffe, Hove, Mannsverk (Kitolano, 46), Zaferis (Nusa, 74), Ceide (Jatta, 75), Bobb, Bothheim.

Switzerland: Saipi, Blum, Stergiou, Burkh, Omeragic (Kronig, 82), Imeri (von Moos, 82), Zom, Yassani, Ndoye (Males, 90+1), Stojilkovic (Amdouni, 60), Rieder (Di Giusto, 90+1).