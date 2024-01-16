Noble Gesture: McGregor had donated money to MMA fighter suffering severe injuries

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has donated £25,000 to Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis, who suffered severe injuries in a training accident.

31-year-old Curtis sustained serious injuries during a workout, including a fractured spine, neck dislocation, and significant spinal cord damage. McGregor responded to a plea for help from fellow Bellator fighter Leah McCourt, who shared details of Curtis' injuries.

“Ryan has the most infectious positive outlook in life and has been through some of the most horrific circumstances, always coming out a better human, man and friend” - Leah McCourt's post says, among other things.

In addition to the financial assistance, McGregor “expressed his support and good wishes” for the Dublin-based fighter on social media.

Curtis has been involved in professional MMA since 2015, competing under the Cage Warriors and Bellator promotions.

McGregor, who last fought in July 2021 and suffered a second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier, announced his return to the octagon.