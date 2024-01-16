RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News MMA News Noble Gesture: McGregor had donated money to MMA fighter suffering severe injuries

Noble Gesture: McGregor had donated money to MMA fighter suffering severe injuries

MMA News Today, 10:12
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Noble Gesture: McGregor had donated money to MMA fighter suffering severe injuries Photo: Getty Images

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has donated £25,000 to Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis, who suffered severe injuries in a training accident.

31-year-old Curtis sustained serious injuries during a workout, including a fractured spine, neck dislocation, and significant spinal cord damage. McGregor responded to a plea for help from fellow Bellator fighter Leah McCourt, who shared details of Curtis' injuries.

“Ryan has the most infectious positive outlook in life and has been through some of the most horrific circumstances, always coming out a better human, man and friend” - Leah McCourt's post says, among other things.

In addition to the financial assistance, McGregor “expressed his support and good wishes” for the Dublin-based fighter on social media.

Curtis has been involved in professional MMA since 2015, competing under the Cage Warriors and Bellator promotions.

McGregor, who last fought in July 2021 and suffered a second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier, announced his return to the octagon.

Popular news
The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory
Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace
Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named
A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history Football news Today, 14:47 A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 14:03 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match Football news Today, 11:44 Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024