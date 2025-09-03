‘No one will believe in fairness.’ Čeferin explains why he supports a ban on multi-ownership

Believes a solution is necessary.

The ban on multi-ownership within a single UEFA competition is a topic that regularly sparks heated debate. UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has weighed in, making it clear he doesn’t think it’s a bad idea at all.

Details: According to the UEFA president, if two teams with the same owner face each other and the weaker side beats the reigning champion, no one will believe it was fair. That’s why such a decision is needed—to preserve the integrity of the competition.

