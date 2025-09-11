No leniency! Three US basketball players receive lifetime bans for betting

No one felt sorry for the violators.

The investigation confirmed the players' involvement in rule violations.

Details: According to CBS Sports, Mykell Robinson and Steven Vasquez from Fresno State, along with Jaylen Weaver, who played for San Jose State, have been handed lifetime bans from basketball for betting on games in which they themselves participated.

All three competed in the NCAA, the US college league, and despite the strict prohibition for players, they repeatedly placed small wagers on games they were directly involved in.

It is known that in January 2025, Robinson and Vasquez—who was then playing for San Jose State—discussed via text message that Robinson planned to underperform in several statistical categories during a regular-season game. Robinson, Vasquez, and a third party collectively wagered $2,200 that Robinson would fall below set thresholds in those categories. Due to Robinson's poor performance, winnings totaling $15,950 were distributed among those who placed the bets.

As part of this scheme, Weaver also placed a $50 parlay bet on himself, Robinson, and a third student-athlete, earning a $260 payout.

After reviewing all the details, investigators showed no mercy to the young basketball players, issuing lifetime bans that effectively ended the careers of these three promising athletes.

