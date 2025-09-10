LeBron James accused of collaborating with communists

A very strange situation has unfolded involving the basketball legend.

The basketball star himself denies all allegations.

Details: According to the reputable outlet The Athletic, 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been accused of collaborating with the Communist Party of China.

A few days ago, several major news agencies reported that LeBron had written a column for the newspaper Peoples Daily, which is considered pro-communist and under the control of Chinese communists.

Sources close to LeBron stated that the player never wrote anything for the Chinese, but simply gave an interview to a group of journalists, which included representatives from China.

It was later clarified that James did in fact say the things mentioned in the article, but his remarks were neither exclusive nor met the standards of an authored column.

