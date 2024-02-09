No italian coaches in Barcelona, and de Jong will be shown the door. Daily Digest for February 9

Friday, February 9th, brought relatively few news stories, but Dailysports will bring you up to date with everything that happened on that day in its traditional digest.

No Italians for Barcelona

Barcelona is preparing for Xavi's departure and has begun negotiations with his successors. However, despite links with three Italian coaches, they won't be joining Barcelona. Antonio Conte and Thiago Motta will stay in Italy.

But Brighton's head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, has a buyout clause in his contract. Although not significant for Barcelona, it would be a strong investment financially and otherwise.

Bayern values Musiala at €100 million

Liverpool is planning for Mohamed Salah's potential departure, and one option could be Bayern Munich's forward Jamal Musiala.

However, this transfer won't come cheap for Liverpool. According to Bild, the Bavarians will demand at least €100 million for the 20-year-old forward.

Huddersfield player disqualified for gambling

The English Football Association has disqualified Huddersfield player Kian Harratt for gambling, as announced on the club's website.

It was revealed that the forward made 484 bets on matches from June 30, 2020, to June 3, 2023. Kian Harratt admitted to this and received a four-month ban and a fine of £3,200.

Bayern eyeing Rabiot from Juventus

Juventus has been vocal about their desire to keep midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but an agreement has yet to be reached. Other clubs are keeping an eye on this situation.

According to Christian Falk, Bayern Munich is interested in the French midfielder.

China might cancel friendly matches with Argentina. The reason is Messi

Friendly matches with the Argentina national team in China may be canceled, journalist Juan Manuel Alcazar reported.

According to him, China is very angry and offended by Argentina captain Lionel Messi. He did not play in a friendly match in Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong government demanded an explanation from the organizers for Messi's absence.

Beşiktaş efficiently stocked up on the last day of the transfer window

February 9 was the last day of the transfer window in Turkey, and Beşiktaş made the most of it.

Fernando Santos' team completed the transfer of Ernest Muci from Legia and El-Musrati from Braga. The latter will spend the current season on loan, with Beşiktaş set to buy his contract in the summer.