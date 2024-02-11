"No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title

The legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, shared his opinion on Tottenham's chances of winning the Premier League title.

While Spurs led the Premier League until October, they have now slipped to fourth place. Sir Alex believes that they will never be able to win the championship.

The last time Tottenham players lifted the elite division trophy was in 1961, under the leadership of Bill Nicholson.

During an interview with Sky Sports Racing at Newbury Racecourse, where his horse finished third in the Betfair Denman Chase, Sir Alex Ferguson was asked whether Tottenham could ever win the Premier League. He responded with a laugh before saying:

“No”.

He then added:

"1961 was the last time they won this tournament. That was a long time ago. It's impossible now, with Liverpool and Manchester City being so strong".

When the journalist suggested that Tottenham might have a better chance of winning the title than Manchester United, he replied:

"No chance".

Sir Alex Ferguson won the Premier League thirteen times as the manager of Manchester United, accumulating a total of 38 trophies at the helm of the Red Devils.