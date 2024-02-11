RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title

"No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title

Football news Today, 05:08
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
"No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title

The legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, shared his opinion on Tottenham's chances of winning the Premier League title.

While Spurs led the Premier League until October, they have now slipped to fourth place. Sir Alex believes that they will never be able to win the championship.

The last time Tottenham players lifted the elite division trophy was in 1961, under the leadership of Bill Nicholson.

During an interview with Sky Sports Racing at Newbury Racecourse, where his horse finished third in the Betfair Denman Chase, Sir Alex Ferguson was asked whether Tottenham could ever win the Premier League. He responded with a laugh before saying:

“No”.

He then added:

"1961 was the last time they won this tournament. That was a long time ago. It's impossible now, with Liverpool and Manchester City being so strong".

When the journalist suggested that Tottenham might have a better chance of winning the title than Manchester United, he replied:

"No chance".

Sir Alex Ferguson won the Premier League thirteen times as the manager of Manchester United, accumulating a total of 38 trophies at the helm of the Red Devils.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Tottenham Premier League England
Popular news
Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer Football news Today, 06:47 Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer
'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO Football news Today, 04:37 'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO
The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament Tennis news Today, 02:43 The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament
"We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe
'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Yesterday, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup
Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons? Football news Yesterday, 11:40 Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:51 Play football or get jail time. Harry Maguire's trial continues Swimming News Today, 08:31 What an upset! 2020 Olympic champion Hafnaoui failed to qualify for the 400m at the World Champs Football news Today, 08:02 Bellingham suffered a difficult injury. The terms of recovery are known Football news Today, 08:02 RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:36 Bellingham and Kroos were made to laugh by the fans in the stands. What does Xavi have to do with it Football news Today, 07:17 Last season's Europa League winner took charge of the Greek club Football news Today, 06:47 Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer Football news Today, 06:10 Copenhagen vs Manchester City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 05:08 "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title Football news Today, 04:37 'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO
Sport Predictions
Football Today Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Fenerbahçe vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Hoffenheim vs Cologne prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Jan Novak Football Today Genoa vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Caledonia Gladiators vs Leicester Riders prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Milan vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024