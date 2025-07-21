RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nigeria vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 22, 2025

In the semi-final clash of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria will face South Africa. Our team has prepared all the essential details on where and when to watch this thrilling encounter.

Nigeria vs South Africa: what you need to know about the match

Nigeria enjoyed a dominant group stage at the Women's AFCON. They beat Tunisia 3–0 and Botswana 1–0, and also recorded a goalless draw, finishing top of their group. In the quarter-finals, the Super Falcons crushed Zambia 5–0, securing their spot in the semi-finals for the 12th consecutive tournament.

South Africa also impressed in the group stage of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Banyana Banyana defeated Ghana 2–0, routed Mali 5–0, and drew 1–1 with Tanzania. Seven points and top of the group. In the quarter-finals, Banyana Banyana edged past Senegal in a tense contest that ended in a 4–1 penalty shootout victory. This marks their eighth straight semi-final appearance.

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between Nigeria and South Africa will take place on Tuesday, July 22, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time.

Nigeria vs South Africa: when and where will the match take place?

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 09:00

  • New York 12:00

  • Panama 12:00

  • Toronto 12:00

  • Port of Spain 13:00

  • London 17:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 23:00

  • New Delhi 21:30

  • Sydney 02:00

  • Kiribati 04:00

Nigeria vs South Africa: where to watch the match online?

The match will be broadcast across Africa by two major networks: CANAL+ and SuperSport. In some countries, it will also be available on beIN Sport.

Additionally, fans in France and the United States will be able to watch the match live on beIN Sport.

