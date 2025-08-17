Nigeria vs Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 19, 2025

One of the third-round fixtures of the African Nations Championship will take place on Tuesday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, where Nigeria will go head-to-head with Congo. Let’s take a closer look at a betting option focused on goals for this clash.

Also read: Algeria vs Niger prediction and betting tips 18 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Nigeria have lost all chance of advancing from the group after suffering two defeats at the start of the tournament: against Senegal and Sudan. The loss to Sudan was particularly painful, as the Super Eagles were routed 0-4.

The upcoming match against Congo is now a "match for pride" for Nigeria. Erik Schell’s side will surely want to restore some dignity in front of their fans, so expect a proactive and attacking display from them.

Congo, meanwhile, have drawn both their group stage matches 1-1. In the previous round, the Congolese were just moments away from a win over Senegal, only to concede a late goal.

For Congo, this game against Nigeria is crucial—a victory could secure them a spot in the playoffs. Back in 2022, Congo reached the quarterfinals, and now they have a real shot at repeating that success. The Congolese will give it everything for that goal.

Probable lineups

Nigeria: Laval - Sodik, Junior Nduka, Ngengue – Tochukwu, Otaniyi, Adebayo - Sikiru, Ldjoma, Aruna



Congo: Samba - Muandza, Itua, Pedro, Atipo – Dzaba, Nongo, Elenga – Musavu, Anzuana, Manku

Match facts and head-to-head

Nigeria and Congo have faced each other twice before, in the 2014 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Each side claimed one victory.

Nigeria are winless in three straight matches, while Congo are unbeaten in their last three.

Under 2.5 goals has landed in four of Congo’s last five fixtures.

Nigeria have conceded in six consecutive matches.

Prediction

I expect an open, entertaining contest, with Congo pushing for victory and going on the attack, while Nigeria—who have nothing left to lose—will also be eager to prove themselves and fight for a win. This should lead to an attacking game with plenty of goals. I recommend considering a bet on Over 2 goals at odds of 1.99.