RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Nigeria secured victory over Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria secured victory over Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations

Football news Today, 14:01
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Nigeria secured victory over Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations Nigeria secured victory over Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations

In the central match of the Africa Cup of Nations matchday Ivory Coast and Nigeria faced off. The teams were seeded in Group A, alongside Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Ivory Coast started the continental tournament at home with a victory, while Nigeria played to a draw in the first round.

The teams had an even first half, reflected in the shot statistics: 6-7 in favor of the guests. The best chance to open the score was missed by the Lyons of Teranga. In the 9th minute, Kuame shot dangerously from close range, but Nwabili made an incredible save, preventing a goal.

Ten minutes into the second half, the stadium in Abidjan fell silent. The referee went to check VAR after Diomande's contact with Osimhen's leg. The verdict was not in favor of the tournament hosts – the Nigerians were awarded a penalty. Troost-Ekong confidently converted the penalty kick.

All the efforts of the Ivorians to salvage the match in front of their home fans proved futile. Frankly speaking, they did not play towards scoring a goal in the second half, creating almost nothing genuinely threatening against the Super Eagles' goal.

Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea both have four points in their tally after two rounds. Ivory Coast has three points, while Guinea-Bissau is without any points.

AFCON
Matchday 2. Group A
Ivory Coast - Nigeria - 0:1
Goal: Troost-Ekong (penalty), 55

Related teams and leagues
Nigeria Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 11:44 Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024