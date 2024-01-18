Nigeria secured victory over Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations

In the central match of the Africa Cup of Nations matchday Ivory Coast and Nigeria faced off. The teams were seeded in Group A, alongside Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Ivory Coast started the continental tournament at home with a victory, while Nigeria played to a draw in the first round.

The teams had an even first half, reflected in the shot statistics: 6-7 in favor of the guests. The best chance to open the score was missed by the Lyons of Teranga. In the 9th minute, Kuame shot dangerously from close range, but Nwabili made an incredible save, preventing a goal.

Ten minutes into the second half, the stadium in Abidjan fell silent. The referee went to check VAR after Diomande's contact with Osimhen's leg. The verdict was not in favor of the tournament hosts – the Nigerians were awarded a penalty. Troost-Ekong confidently converted the penalty kick.

All the efforts of the Ivorians to salvage the match in front of their home fans proved futile. Frankly speaking, they did not play towards scoring a goal in the second half, creating almost nothing genuinely threatening against the Super Eagles' goal.

Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea both have four points in their tally after two rounds. Ivory Coast has three points, while Guinea-Bissau is without any points.

Troost-Ekong scores through a penalty kick to secure a precious victory for Nigeria against hosts Cote d'Ivoire! 🥅🇳🇬#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #CIVNGR pic.twitter.com/2qXQ8fGgLn — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 18, 2024

AFCON

Matchday 2. Group A

Ivory Coast - Nigeria - 0:1

Goal: Troost-Ekong (penalty), 55