Nigeria demands action from FIFA. The Mokoena scandal gathers momentum

Are Bafana Bafana still at risk of a three-point deduction?
Football news Today, 15:39
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Nigeria demands action from FIFA. The Mokoena scandal gathers momentum Photo: x.com/Soccer_Laduma

The Nigerian Football Federation has once again stated that FIFA has yet to resolve the situation surrounding midfielder Teboho Mokoena, keeping the South African national team on edge. The controversy reignited after Bafana Bafana drew 1-1 with Nigeria, maintaining their top spot in the qualification group.

According to Nigerian Eye, the issue remains unresolved and South Africa still faces the threat of a three-point deduction. To recap, the scandal originally broke out in March last year when Mokoena took the field despite being suspended in a match against Lesotho. Due to a technical error, South Africa risked losing three points, but Lesotho failed to file a protest within the designated timeframe.

With two rounds remaining in the qualifiers, Bafana Bafana remain top of the table, leading Benin and Nigeria by three and six points respectively. Hugo Broos’s men will face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in their final matches.

