Nice footballer received severe punishment for words about “black day for Jews”

Nice player Youcef Atal received a seven-match ban from Ligue 1.

The football player was thus punished for reposting a video on social networks containing a call to “arrange a rainy day for the Jews.”

The decision to punish the famous player was made by the leadership of Ligue 1.

Thus, Atal will miss matches until mid-December.

Previously, the player had already made a public apology for publishing a video with a preacher who called for this “dark day for the Jews.” That video was recorded against the backdrop of the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

After the repost, Atal tried to delete the publication as quickly as possible, as it caused a lot of outrage among subscribers. Despite attempts to “cover his tracks,” the club suspended him from the team pending further notice.

Recall that in October 2023, the Palestinian Hamas movement carried out a massive attack on Israel, as a result of which war was declared. Hundreds of people die there every day, and the number of victims is constantly growing.