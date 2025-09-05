Nicaragua Coach Taunts Miguel Herrera and Takes Aim at Keylor Navas

Costa Rica will begin its World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday with a visit to Nicaragua. According to La Opinión, the matchup at Estadio Nacional Managua already carries extra heat after remarks by Nicaragua’s head coach, Marco Antonio “Fantasma” Figueroa, who urged Miguel Herrera not to make excuses before kickoff.

The stadium features an artificial surface, which had drawn criticism in Costa Rica. Figueroa defended the field, pointing out that it meets FIFA certification standards. “Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago have already played here and nobody said anything. Tomorrow’s game is for professionals, not for excuses,” he told reporters.

The Nicaraguan coach also sparked controversy by addressing veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas. While acknowledging his record and trophies, Figueroa suggested the current version of Navas no longer intimidates. “Keylor has his history, his Champions League titles, his career, but he’s not 20 anymore. I have a 22-year-old goalkeeper. If we have to fill his net, we’ll do it gladly,” he said.

Costa Rica and Nicaragua are both in Group C of Concacaf qualifying along with Honduras and Haiti. Only the group winner secures a direct spot at the 2026 World Cup, while the runner-up will head to an intercontinental playoff.