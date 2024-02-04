NHL players could take part in the next Winter Olympics

The National Hockey League (NHL), the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA), and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) have announced their plans regarding the participation of NHL players in the 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

This decision marks a significant moment for global hockey and signifies the return of NHL players to the Olympic stage.

IIHF President Luc Tardif noted that the organization was able to bring together all interested parties to seek a long-term and sustainable consensus, which will serve as the foundation for the future actions of sports organizations.

The 2026 Olympics will take place in Italy, and the organizer for the 2030 Olympic Games has not been determined yet.

From 1998 to 2014, NHL players participated in the Olympic tournaments. However, in 2018 and 2022, the league did not release its players to compete in these events.