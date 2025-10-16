Ngezi Platinum Stars Suspend Coach Takesure Chiragwi Over Player-Slapping Incident

Ngezi Platinum Stars have reportedly handed head coach Takesure Chiragwi a three-match suspension after he allegedly slapped a player during a recent training session.

The shocking incident, which was caught on camera, took place during Ngezi’s 1-1 draw against Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium on October 4, 2025. In a heated touchline exchange following Dynamos’ equaliser in the 34th minute, scored through an own goal by Brooklyn Katumba, Chiragwi struck forward McDonald Makuwe.

The incident disrupted the game, prompting match officials and teammates to intervene to restore order. The public uproar ultimately led to Chiragwi’s resignation as the Warriors assistant coach.

The club implemented the disciplinary action to uphold professionalism and discipline within the squad. During Chiragwi’s suspension, assistant coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziwa will oversee the team’s technical responsibilities for the next three matches. The club hopes this interim arrangement will maintain stability and focus as they progress in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

Meanwhile, Chiragwi has been called to appear before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee on October 28 to address charges of misconduct. The hearing will decide if further penalties will be enforced in addition to the club’s internal suspension.

Ngezi currently sits fourth in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League with 51 points, trailing leaders Scotland by eight points with only four games remaining in the season.