NFF Reaffirms Trust in Chelle Ahead of World Cup Playoffs

Gusau insists coach’s two-year deal extends beyond World Cup qualifiers as Nigeria targets AFCON and global success

Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Musa Gusau has publicly declared his unwavering faith in Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle, effectively shutting down growing speculation about the Franco-Malian tactician's future. Gusau insists that Chelle remains central to Nigeria’s long-term project, extending far beyond the immediate objective of securing a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot.

The Super Eagles successfully secured their place in the decisive CAF play-off round after a solid performance in their qualifying group. They are now set to face Gabon in November, with the winner moving on to the inter-continental play-offs for a shot at the World Cup. As these crucial fixtures loom, the NFF chief moved to clarify Chelle’s mandate and address the initial skepticism that surrounded his hiring.

Speaking to the media, Gusau made it clear that the coach's role is not temporary. He confirmed that Chelle has a substantial contract: "He has a two-year contract with us, so nobody should think he is only here to assist for the World Cup. His deal covers the World Cup qualifying matches as well as the AFCON..." Gusau explained that the strategy involves navigating the play-offs now and then focusing on the upcoming Nations Cup to monitor overall progress.

Addressing the critics who initially questioned the appointment, Gusau stated that the results speak for themselves. "A lot of Nigerians doubted why we appointed him, but thank God he has shown his capability to manage the national team." Chelle's success in steadying the campaign and guiding the team to the play-offs was highlighted as proof of his competence.

The NFF has emphasized the need for continuity and stability, particularly as the country pushes to return to the World Cup after missing the Qatar 2022 tournament. Gusau underscored the federation's responsibility moving forward, concluding: "Our responsibility now is to give him all the support he needs to perform his duties and deliver the results the country expects.”

The Super Eagles plan to open camp in early November before traveling to Morocco for the showdown against Gabon.