Neymar offered his services to six European clubs

Forward Neymar of "Paris Saint-Germain" and the Brazilian national team, who is close to a transfer to "Al-Hilal" in Saudi Arabia, attempted to stay in Europe, according to The Independent.

According to the source, the player offered his services to "Bayern Munich," "Barcelona," "Manchester City," "Manchester United," "Real Madrid," and "Chelsea." All clubs, except for Barcelona, refused to acquire the Brazilian due to the significant costs of his transfer. Barcelona showed interest in the player but was unable to sign him due to financial problems.

Earlier, it was reported that "Al-Hilal" would pay around 70-80 million euros for Neymar. This amount could increase by 40 million euros due to bonuses. According to L’Équipe, Neymar's salary in the new club will be 80 million euros per year. It is expected that he will sign a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2025.

31-year-old Neymar has been playing for PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from Barcelona. PSG paid 222 million euros for the player, which remains a record in the history of football. In total, the Brazilian played 173 matches for the French club in all tournaments, scored 118 goals, and provided 77 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025 with an option to extend for another year.

Neymar has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has played 124 matches for the Brazilian national team, scored 77 goals, provided 56 assists, and received 31 yellow cards and one red card.