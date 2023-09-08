RU RU NG NG
Neymar made an unexpected statement about the Saudi Arabian championship

Football news Today, 09:00
Photo: Twitter Al-Hilal

Neymar unexpectedly announced that the Saudi Arabian league could even be stronger than Ligue 1.

Let us remind you that last summer the Brazilian moved from PSG to Al-Hilal, but has not yet played a single match for the new team.

According to the footballer, there are now many star football players playing in Saudi Arabia.

"Football is the same for everyone, the ball is round, just like everywhere else. Given the presence of star names in this league, it is perhaps even better than Ligue 1. The training here is more intense. I want to win trophies and do it with Al-Hilal."

I don't care what others say. People say Ligue 1 is weak, but that's where I experienced the most resistance. The championship will be interesting and I am sure you will follow it,” he said.

Neymar also noted that he will not encounter problems in adaptation.

“I don’t know Arabic, but even after 5-6 years in France my French was terrible,” Neymar said.

Let us remind you that the Brazilian spent six years with PSG. He played 173 matches, scored 118 goals and made 77 assists.

Related teams and leagues
Al Hilal Ligue 1 France Pro League Saudi Arabia
