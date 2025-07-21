Neymar Irritated After Santos Loss: “That Again?”

As reported by No Ataque, Santos’ momentum in the Brazilian championship came to a halt on Saturday with a heavy 3–0 loss to Mirassol, who extended their unbeaten home run. Despite having more possession, Cléber Xavier’s side failed to turn that dominance into real threats and looked overwhelmed throughout the match.

Mirassol took control early, pressing high and threatening with long-range shots and aerial plays. The goals all came in the final 20 minutes, scored by Chico da Costa, Reinaldo, and Cristian, sealing a comprehensive win.

Neymar started again as a false 9 but had a quiet night. His only dangerous moment came from a free kick. After the match, visibly irritated, he snapped when asked once more about his fitness: “That again? I’ve already answered that 300 times.”

He didn’t hold back when analyzing the team’s performance either: “We lacked everything. That’s why it ended 3–0. We didn’t play half as well as we did against Flamengo. Mirassol were superior in every aspect.”

Coach Cléber Xavier also admitted the team had an off night and explained that the substitutions made little difference. Santos ended the match with ten men after João Victor was sent off, and will be without Rincón in the next round due to suspension.

The team remains in 14th place with 14 points, still threatened by relegation. They’ll host Internacional on Wednesday. Mirassol, now six matches unbeaten, will face Ceará away on the same day.