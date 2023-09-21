Neymar got into a new scandal: his pregnant girlfriend reacted to rumors

Brazilian forward Neymar was recently relaxing in a nightclub in Spain, where he was spotted in the company of two girls.

According to Sportskeeda, fans are disappointed with the footballer's behavior as his girlfriend Bruno Biancardi is expecting a child.

Neymar's beloved herself has already reacted to this situation and tried to explain what really happened.

"Hello, I am aware of what happened and am disappointed once again, but at this stage of my pregnancy my care and attention is focused on my daughter and that is all I think about right now. Thank you everyone for the expression of love," she wrote girl on her social account.

It is worth noting that Neymar already has one son from a previous relationship. The baby is now 12 years old. Very often, a football player shows photos with a child on his social networks.

Let us remind you that Neymar recently caused a scandal in a match for his new club Al-Hilal. In an Asian Champions League match, he pushed and hit an opponent with the ball.