RU RU NG NG
Main News Neymar got into a new scandal: his pregnant girlfriend reacted to rumors

Neymar got into a new scandal: his pregnant girlfriend reacted to rumors

Football news Today, 01:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Neymar got into a new scandal: his pregnant girlfriend reacted to rumors Neymar got into a new scandal: his pregnant girlfriend reacted to rumors

Brazilian forward Neymar was recently relaxing in a nightclub in Spain, where he was spotted in the company of two girls.

According to Sportskeeda, fans are disappointed with the footballer's behavior as his girlfriend Bruno Biancardi is expecting a child.

Neymar's beloved herself has already reacted to this situation and tried to explain what really happened.

"Hello, I am aware of what happened and am disappointed once again, but at this stage of my pregnancy my care and attention is focused on my daughter and that is all I think about right now. Thank you everyone for the expression of love," she wrote girl on her social account.

It is worth noting that Neymar already has one son from a previous relationship. The baby is now 12 years old. Very often, a football player shows photos with a child on his social networks.

Let us remind you that Neymar recently caused a scandal in a match for his new club Al-Hilal. In an Asian Champions League match, he pushed and hit an opponent with the ball.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Hilal
Popular news
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Today, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Yesterday, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:59 It became known who took the blame for the defeat of Manchester United Football news Today, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Today, 02:00 Chelsea will receive 500 million from an American company for the reconstruction of the stadium Football news Today, 01:30 Neymar got into a new scandal: his pregnant girlfriend reacted to rumors Football news Today, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news Yesterday, 17:10 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 1 Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Arsenal returned to the Champions League after a six-year absence and crushed PSV Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Bayern take on Manchester United in the first round of the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Bellingham scored more goals at the start of the season than all of Real Madrid
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Eintracht vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today LASK vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Sheriff vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Real Betis: prediction and betting tips on the Europa League match on September 21, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Backa Topola prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Zorya vs Gent prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Marseille predictions and betting tip on September 21, 2023