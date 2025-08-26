RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Neymar Faces New Injury Concern Ahead of Brazil Call-Up

Neymar Faces New Injury Concern Ahead of Brazil Call-Up

Football news Today, 00:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Neymar Faces New Injury Concern Ahead of Brazil Call-Up Neymar Faces New Injury Concern Ahead of Brazil Call-Up

Neymar is once again in doubt for Brazil’s national team. GE Globo reported that the Santos forward sustained a thigh issue in the buildup to the club’s trip to Bahia for a Serie A clash. Although suspended for that game because of accumulated yellow cards, Santos informed the Brazilian Football Confederation about the complaint, raising uncertainty just days before the squad announcement.

The 33-year-old left training with swelling in the affected area, leaving his availability for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers uncertain. Brazil is set to face Chile on September 5, and losing the forward at this stage would be a major setback for the team’s plans.

The injury adds to a difficult spell for Neymar. He was visibly emotional after Santos suffered a crushing 6-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama, a result that left the club deep in relegation trouble. The loss also cost coach Cleber Xavier his job, as he was dismissed the following day.

On the international stage, Neymar has yet to make an appearance under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, appointed in May. The Italian coach had already left him out of his first squad, citing persistent fitness concerns. With this latest setback, questions over Neymar’s role for Brazil resurface at a critical moment.

Related teams and leagues
Santos FC Santos FC Schedule Santos FC News Santos FC Transfers
Related Team News
Some kind of curse. Neymar suffers injury and will miss Brazil's September internationals Football news 24 aug 2025, 07:59 Some kind of curse. Neymar suffers injury and will miss Brazil's September internationals
Argentine Coach Takes Over at Santos After Xavier Exit Football news 21 aug 2025, 18:30 Argentine Coach Takes Over at Santos After Xavier Exit
Neymar playing for PSG, 2018 Video 21 aug 2025, 10:55 Eight years ago: PSG showcases Neymar’s masterful goal in his Parc des Princes debut
Joao Cancelo and Neymar Lifestyle 20 aug 2025, 07:57 “I’ll be rooting for your success.” João Cancelo shows off Neymar’s gift
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores