Neymar congratulates his media football team on qualifying for the World Cup in France

Santos star Neymar, owner of the media football team FURIA competing in Brazil's Kings League, simply couldn't ignore this historic moment for his club. The team secured a spot at the PRA Kings World Cup Clubs 2025, which will be held in Paris—a feat Neymar celebrated on his Instagram page.

The footballer posted a message to the team, congratulating them on this major achievement.

"After long days of hard work, training, and dedication... you guys did it!!!! I'm so happy for you and proud of you… This is just the beginning of a wonderful life story that each of you will write...," Neymar wrote.

It's worth noting that FURIA is having a stellar run in the Brazilian Kings League, confidently holding the top spot in the standings. Thanks to this, Neymar's club has already secured a place in the semifinals of the Kings League Brazil, thus qualifying for the media football World Cup.

CLASSIFICADOS PRA Kings World Cup Clubs 2025 EM PARIS! 🥇🇫🇷#FURIAFC faz a melhor campanha da #KingsLeagueBrazil e segue direto pra semifinal brasileira, garantindo a vaga no mundial da França! 👑🇧🇷



GARRA ATÉ O ÚLTIMO MINUTO. ISSO É FURIA. 🐾#DIADEFURIA pic.twitter.com/0ZIrjwiPdr — FURIA (@FURIA) May 5, 2025

The PRA Kings World Cup Clubs 2025 will feature 32 teams: 4 each from Brazil, France, Italy, and America, 2 from Germany, and 5 from Spain. Another 9 clubs will receive Wildcard entries.