Neymar announces charity auction to mark the 10th anniversary of Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr

Santos star Neymar has announced a charity auction to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his own Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. The footballer shared a video about the upcoming event on his Instagram page.

The event is set to take place on June 10, 2025, at the prestigious Mercado Pago Hall inside the Mercado Livre Arena in Pacaembu.

It’s worth noting that the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr is a non-profit civic association dedicated to empowering children, teenagers, and their families in vulnerable social situations through education, culture, sports, and healthcare.

The social initiative aims to support 3,000 children and young people aged 7 to 17, as well as their families. The institute was built on an 8,400 m² site in Jardim Glória, in the city of Praia Grande.

The story of this project began with an idea back in 2010. The fully completed Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr was officially unveiled on December 23, 2014, marking its tenth anniversary at the end of 2024.