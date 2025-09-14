Next opponent revealed: Egyptian Pyramids advance to the next stage of FIFA Intercontinental Cup

CAF Champions League winners confidently dispatch Auckland City

The revamped FIFA Intercontinental Cup kicked off on September 14. In Cairo, the champions of the CAF Champions League faced off against the winners of the OFC Champions League, with Pyramids hosting New Zealand's Auckland City.

El-Karti opened the scoring in the 14th minute, and in the second half, Marwan Hamdy doubled the Egyptians' lead. Newcomer Mostafa Ziko put the icing on the cake just before the final whistle. In the end, Krunoslav Jurčić's men claimed a convincing victory and progressed to the next round of the tournament.

نهاية المباراة 🔚



فريقنا يحسم تأهله بثلاثية إلى الدور القادم في كأس إنتركونتيننتال 🏆💪#Pyramids | #ملوك_الكرة | #بيراميدز_أوكلاند pic.twitter.com/T6bnzouwp8 — Pyramids FC (@pyramidsfc) September 14, 2025

The Egyptians will be back in action on September 23 in Jeddah, where they will face the AFC Champions League winner, Al-Ahli. The team that triumphs in this mini-tournament between the representatives of Africa, Asia, and Oceania will earn the right to play in the third round.

There, their opponents will be Mexico's Cruz Azul (the CONCACAF Champions League winners), as well as the champions of the Copa Libertadores, who will be determined on November 29. The winner of this stage will advance to the final and, on December 17, face the reigning UEFA Champions League winners—France's PSG.

Let us remind you that the current holders of the Intercontinental Cup are Real Madrid, who confidently defeated Mexico's Pachuca 3-0 on December 18 last year.