Newell’s Eyes Esteban Andrada as Keylor Navas' Replacement

With Keylor Navas set to leave, Newell’s Old Boys are already seeking a new starting goalkeeper, and Esteban Andrada of Monterrey has emerged as the top choice, according to Argentine media reports.

The 33-year-old Argentine keeper has fallen out of favor at Rayados and was left off the club’s Apertura 2025 roster due to the foreign player limit. Though he’s under contract for two more years, his lack of playing time makes him an appealing option. The big challenge lies in the finances—Newell’s cannot meet either Andrada’s salary or Monterrey’s expected transfer fee.

There’s also a regulatory hurdle. FIFA rules prohibit the transfer of players with serious injuries, and Andrada is currently nursing a right elbow injury that may require surgery. If so, he could neither be released nor transferred until fully recovered, meaning Monterrey would have to continue paying his salary.

Despite Navas’ absence, Newell’s have held their own. With Williams Barlasina in goal, they defeated Independiente Rivadavia and Banfield, both by 2–1. But with long-term ambitions in mind, the club is aiming to secure a more seasoned option. For now, despite multiple complications, Andrada remains their prime target.