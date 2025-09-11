Newell’s Downplays FIFA Ban and Insists Squad Can Still Be Strengthened

Newell’s has been hit with a FIFA transfer ban that prevents the club from signing players in the next three windows. The sanction stems from a complaint filed by Uruguay’s Liverpool over an unpaid fee related to striker Juan Ignacio Ramírez, now at Sport Recife.

The Rosario side argued that the issue was caused by a banking error in the international transfer and expressed confidence that it can be resolved without harming the club’s sporting future. In an official statement, Newell’s sought to reassure its supporters. “The Club formally acknowledges this measure, although it considers it arbitrary. However, we want to reassure the entire red-and-black family; the process of lifting the ban is already under way and moving forward immediately,” the club declared.

The message went further, stressing that the team’s progress will not be disrupted. “Our institution is working with the seriousness, responsibility, and commitment the situation demands, always defending the Club’s interests and safeguarding its normal sporting and institutional activity. The sporting future will not be affected by this specific situation,” the note added.

While the sanction drew attention, Newell’s insists it is more of an administrative matter than a long-term setback. Club leaders expect the issue to be resolved before the next transfer window, allowing them to reinforce the squad as planned.