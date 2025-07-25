RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Newell’s Discloses Payment Plan for Paraguayan Goalkeeper Juan Espínola

Newell’s Discloses Payment Plan for Paraguayan Goalkeeper Juan Espínola

Football news Today, 18:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Newell’s Discloses Payment Plan for Paraguayan Goalkeeper Juan Espínola Newell’s Discloses Payment Plan for Paraguayan Goalkeeper Juan Espínola

Newell’s Old Boys has officially announced the signing of Paraguayan goalkeeper Juan Espínola and released the full financial details of the transfer. According to the club’s statement, the deal with Olimpia was closed for a total of $1 million, to be paid in three installments.

The first payment, $300,000, will be made immediately. The second, worth $350,000, is scheduled for December 2025, while the final $350,000 installment will be due in June 2026. Newell’s acquired 80% of the player’s rights in the transaction.

Espínola, 30, returns to Argentine football with the ambition of securing regular minutes and earning a spot back in Paraguay’s national team. The experienced goalkeeper previously played in the Liga Profesional and now aims to establish himself as a key figure at Newell’s. In welcoming him, the club emphasized his international pedigree and the importance of his arrival in strengthening the squad.

Related teams and leagues
Newell's Old Boys Newell's Old Boys Schedule Newell's Old Boys News Newell's Old Boys Transfers
Olimpia Olimpia Schedule Olimpia News Olimpia Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento 0 - 2 Lanus Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
0
Lanus
2
68’
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC Today, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:25 St. Louis City Transfer Njabulo Blom to Vietnamese Side Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC Football news Today, 18:50 Boca Backs Russo After Copa Argentina Exit and Acknowledges Internal Crisis Football news Today, 18:31 Cruz Azul Host Club León Seeking First Win of the Apertura Football news Today, 18:29 Short-Handed LAFC Host Portland in Final MLS Match of July Football news Today, 18:26 Flamengo Breaks Transfer Record with €22M Signing of Samuel Lino from Atlético Madrid Football news Today, 18:25 Newell’s Discloses Payment Plan for Paraguayan Goalkeeper Juan Espínola Football news Today, 18:18 Atlanta United Sign Spanish Defender Juan Berrocal on Loan From Getafe Football news Today, 17:55 Werder Bremen vs Parma: prediction, H2H and bets for the match — July 26, 2025 Football news Today, 17:45 River Looks Abroad to Offload Lanzini, Kranevitter, Simón and Rojas Football news Today, 17:20 San Juan Mourns Sudden Death of 20-Year-Old Midfielder Roni Arias Álvarez
Sport Predictions
Football 26 july 2025 Alaves vs Castellon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Football 26 july 2025 Espanyol vs Southampton: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025 Football 26 july 2025 Feyenoord vs Nice: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football 26 july 2025 Liverpool vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football 26 july 2025 Hannover vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football 26 july 2025 Hamburg vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football 26 july 2025 Arminia vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 26, 2025 Football 26 july 2025 AZ Alkmaar vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Football 26 july 2025 Nice vs St. Pauli: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football 26 july 2025 Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 26 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores