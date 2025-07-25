Newell’s Discloses Payment Plan for Paraguayan Goalkeeper Juan Espínola

Newell’s Old Boys has officially announced the signing of Paraguayan goalkeeper Juan Espínola and released the full financial details of the transfer. According to the club’s statement, the deal with Olimpia was closed for a total of $1 million, to be paid in three installments.

The first payment, $300,000, will be made immediately. The second, worth $350,000, is scheduled for December 2025, while the final $350,000 installment will be due in June 2026. Newell’s acquired 80% of the player’s rights in the transaction.

Espínola, 30, returns to Argentine football with the ambition of securing regular minutes and earning a spot back in Paraguay’s national team. The experienced goalkeeper previously played in the Liga Profesional and now aims to establish himself as a key figure at Newell’s. In welcoming him, the club emphasized his international pedigree and the importance of his arrival in strengthening the squad.