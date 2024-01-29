Newcastle's biggest talent has extended his contract with the club

Newcastle has announced the signing of a new long-term contract with 17-year-old central midfielder Lewis Miley.

"I and my family are very proud to have signed another professional contract with my childhood club. I couldn't be prouder. I hope that over the next few years, I can continue to achieve good results, improve my game, and become a better player," commented the player on signing the new contract.

Lewis Miley. Newcastle United through and through. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6RHKbx8JqW — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 29, 2024

Miley has become the youngest player for Newcastle since 1988, at 17 years, 10 months, and 15 days. Additionally, he is the youngest Englishman in history to provide an assist in the Champions League.

In the current season, the teenager has played in 17 matches for Newcastle, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.