Newcastle won a crushing victory in the 1st round of the Premier League

Football news Today, 15:28
In the 1st round of the English Premier League, "Newcastle United" secured a resounding victory over "Aston Villa" from Birmingham with a score of 5:1. The match took place in Newcastle upon Tyne at the "St. James' Park" stadium.

Early in the game, Sandro Tonali opened the scoring. Shortly after, Musa Diaby equalized for Aston Villa. A few minutes later, Alexander Isak put the hosts ahead. In the 58th minute, Isak scored his second goal of the match, extending Newcastle's lead. In the 77th minute, Callum Wilson added another goal, and in the closing moments of the match, Harvey Barnes sealed the final score.

"Newcastle United" - "Aston Villa" - 5:1 (2:1, 3:0)
Goals: 1:0 - 6 Tonali, 1:1 - 11 Diaby, 2:1 - 16 Isak, 3:1 - 58 Isak, 4:1 - 77 Wilson, 5:1 - 90 Barnes.

"Newcastle United": Pope, Trippier, Schär, Botman, Bern, Bruno Guimarães (Longstaff, 85), Tonali (Anderson, 90), Almirón (Murphy, 86), Joelinton, Gordon (Barnes, 68), Isak (Wilson, 68).

"Aston Villa": Martínez, Cash (Filho Djingan-Baidais, 87), Mings (Paulo Torres, 31), Konsa, Dean, McGinn (Diego Carlos, 64), Camara, Douglas Luiz, Bailey (Tielemans, 46), Diaby (Coutinho, 87), Watkins.

Yellow cards: Douglas Luiz (6), Dean (32), Martínez (45), Botman (45), Cash (48), Gordon (53), Bruno Guimarães (67), Tonali (90).

