RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Newcastle expresses interest in Bayern star

Newcastle expresses interest in Bayern star

Football news Today, 05:16
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Newcastle expresses interest in Bayern star Newcastle expresses interest in Bayern star

Newcastle is interested in signing one of the leaders of Bayern Munich.

According to Christian Falk, the Magpies want to acquire midfielder Joshua Kimmich. A winter transfer is unlikely, as the player himself does not want to leave the club, but his future will be open in the summer, along with the possibility of negotiations with Munich.

Newcastle will have to compete with European giants for Kimmich's signature. Earlier reports indicated that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are interested in the 28-year-old midfielder.

Joshua's contract with Bayern is valid until the summer of 2025, and Transfermarkt values the player at 75 million euros. This season, he has participated in 21 matches for the Munich team, scoring one goal and providing six assists.

In less than nine years at Bayern, Joshua has played 368 matches, scoring 41 goals and providing 100 assists. He has won the domestic league eight times with Bayern and triumphed in the UEFA Champions League in 2020.

Popular news
Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup
Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications
Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 14:42 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Today, 11:39 Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024