Newcastle expresses interest in Bayern star

Newcastle is interested in signing one of the leaders of Bayern Munich.

According to Christian Falk, the Magpies want to acquire midfielder Joshua Kimmich. A winter transfer is unlikely, as the player himself does not want to leave the club, but his future will be open in the summer, along with the possibility of negotiations with Munich.

Newcastle will have to compete with European giants for Kimmich's signature. Earlier reports indicated that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are interested in the 28-year-old midfielder.

Joshua's contract with Bayern is valid until the summer of 2025, and Transfermarkt values the player at 75 million euros. This season, he has participated in 21 matches for the Munich team, scoring one goal and providing six assists.

In less than nine years at Bayern, Joshua has played 368 matches, scoring 41 goals and providing 100 assists. He has won the domestic league eight times with Bayern and triumphed in the UEFA Champions League in 2020.