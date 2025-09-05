New Zealand vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, live stream - September 6, 2025

The third round of the Rugby World Cup brings one of the sport’s classic matchups as New Zealand faces off against South Africa. The Dailysports team has compiled all the essential information on where and when you can catch this highly anticipated clash.

New Zealand vs South Africa: What you need to know about the match

After two group-stage fixtures, New Zealand tops their pool with six points from back-to-back games against Argentina. The Springboks also played a double-header, squaring off with Australia, but managed to secure just four points from their outings.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Where and when will the match take place?

The match kicks off on September 6 at 9:05 AM Central European Time.

Kick-off times in various countries:

Los Angeles — 00:05

New York — 03:05

Panama — 03:05

Toronto — 03:05

Port of Spain — 03:05

London — 08:05

Yaoundé — 09:05

Abuja — 09:05

Cape Town — 10:05

New Delhi — 13:35

Sydney — 17:05

Kiribati — 21:05

New Zealand vs South Africa: Where and how to watch?

For your convenience, here’s the list of broadcasters covering the match in select countries: