New troubles for Mauro Icardi in his dispute with Wanda Nara over their daughters

Challenging times for the footballer

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is enjoying happiness in his personal life with fiancée China Suárez. However, ongoing issues with his ex-wife Wanda Nara regarding their daughters are creating a host of difficulties for the striker, as reported by Argentine journalist Laura Ubfal.

It has recently been revealed that an Argentine court has recognized Icardi as a debtor for child support payments, which he is obligated to pay Wanda Nara for their daughters. Because of this, if Mauro — currently residing in Turkey — attempts to enter Argentina, he will not be allowed to leave the country.

This entire situation is complicating the footballer’s relationship with his daughters, as he cannot see them since they live with their mother in Argentina.

As a reminder, Mauro Icardi was married to Wanda Nara for 10 years, during which they had two daughters together, Francesca and Isabella. In 2024, the couple split up and, for over a year now, have been embroiled in a high-profile dispute over asset division and custody rights.